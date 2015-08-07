E1 is a 4K camera with interchangeable lenses - but it's like the size of a GoPro

A startup camera company has just launched a Kickstarter campaign for what it has described as the world's smallest 4K UHD camera - and the camera itself, which is called the E1, looks pretty amazing.

Las Vegas-based Z Camera has unveiled a micro four-thirds camera that looks about the size of the GoPro, but it has interchangeable lenses found in mirrorless cameras. Among its stand-out features is the ability to capture cinema-quality 4K video (4096×2160 resolution at 24fps) or ultra HD video (3840×2160 resolution at 30fps).

Specs include a 16-megapixel micro four-thirds lens sensor capable of shooting at 102,400 ISO, meaning it should get "incredible" low-light performance, according to Z Camera. It also has 3D noise filters (to reduce noise and jitter), continuous autofocus in both photos and video, and a 45-minute battery life for 4K-recording.

It even comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Oh, and a companion app for iOS and Android will let you control the camera with your smartphone. As far as the camera's design goes, the E1 sports a magnesium camera body and a 2.5-inch LCD screen on the rear. And all this will only cost you $699.

Z Camera aimed for $42,000 in funding and has already reached $303,311...with 8 days left to go. If you plan to back the camera, the early bird $599 special is still available (the lower-priced ones are gone, but higher-priced ones are still available as well). Shipping starts in December 2015.

Watch the video above to learn more about Z Camera's E1.