GoPro is working on a video-editing mobile app, and it's coming this summer

Everyone should have access to a solid video editor on their mobile devices, and in an attempt to meet that demand, GoPro is reportedly launching an app that will let people trim and share clips right from their phones.

Tony Bates, GoPro's President, has announced that GoPro is testing a new video-editing app. It's in the final phase of testing and should release this summer, offering GoPro users the ability to trim hours of action-cam footage and then spin it into brief highlight reels, according to TechCrunch.

GoPro is interesting. It chiefly makes action cameras, but there's also a side business, in whichGoPro is working toward becoming a media company. It makes mobile apps, such as the GoPro app that lets you control your GoPro camera remotely, and it has content channels on YouTube, Xbox Live, etc.

GoPro works with various companies and athletes to capture amazing stunts for those channels. Apart from all that, GoPro recently launched a content licensing portal as well as an entry-level camera with on-camera editing tools.

GoPro clearly wants to make it easier for users to create, view, and share GoPro content - whether that be directly from a GoPro camera, desktop computer, or mobile device. This new editing app therefore seems to fit GoPro's vision, and we're assuming it'll work with GoPro's cloud service.

The upcoming service will reportedly allow users to manage and view their content from GoPro cameras on other devices.