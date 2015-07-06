GoPro goes small with the Hero4 Session

GoPro has announced its smallest camera yet, the GoPro Hero4 Session.

The new camera takes on a smaller cube format and doesn't need a separate waterproof case. It's designed to expand the versatility of the GoPro family, with GoPro saying it's 50 per cent smaller and 40 per cent lighter than the Hero4 Silver and Black models.

The new Hero4 Session uses the same mounting system as the rest of the family, so you'll have no shortage of options when it comes to securing the Session to your board, car, helmet or anywhere else. The lighter camera will be popular for head mounting, but will also be less intrusive than some of the larger models.

The Hero4 Session has a one-button control, but supports a range of functions. It will capture full HD video at 60fps, 1440p at 30 fps for those wanting higher resolution, of 720p100 for faster frame rates.

It will offer 8-megapixel stills, timelapse capture, burst shooting, as well as having two microphones, with auto switching to cut down on wind noise.

GoPro says that the underwater audio performance is enhanced because there's no need for a second case that would muffle the mic, and it's waterproof down to 10 metres.

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are integrated, so you'll be able to use the GoPro App and Smart Remote.

GoPro has diversified its range of action cameras over the past few years, now offering a full line-up of options. The company is facing increasing opposition as others like TomTom, try to muscle in on the action.

The GoPro Hero4 Session will be available from 12 July, priced at $399.99 or £329.99 in the UK.