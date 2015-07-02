Is there anything better than GoPro footage of a waterskiing squirrel?

Want to know how to win the net? Post video of a waterskiing squirrel of course.

That's what we have here as GoPro managed to capture Twiggy the squirrel in action during this year's summer X-Games.

The Games took place at the beginning of June in Austin, Texas and thanks to a jury-rigged GoPro Hero 4 and a very talented rodent, some great footage was captured in Full HD 1080p. If ever there was a video with "viral sensation" written all over it, it's this one.

We particularly like the added touch of putting two toy squirrels in the remote-controlled boat pulling twiggy around the pool.

Twiggy even lets go once or twice to show just how talented she is. She even appeared on America's Got Talent a few years ago, but we'll let you into a secret: Twiggy has been several different squirrels since her debut in 1979 - after all, the average lifespan of a grey squirrel is just 11-12 months. That means there has been at least 36 Twiggys waterskiing into Americans' hearts in the interim.

Don't let that spoil the video though. It's probably one of the best filmed excursions for the furry stunt-mistress.