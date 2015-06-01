  1. Home
GoPro Hero+ LCD finally adds a rear touchscreen to the entry level action cam

|
GoPro is finally adding a touchscreen rear LCD screen to a camera at an entry price point. The GoPro Hero+ LCD costs $299.99 (around £196) in the States yet has a touch-enabled display and even features in-camera video trimming capabilities for the first time.

The camera is capable of shooting Full HD video at 1080p60. It can also take 8-megapixel stills and its rugged and waterproof build ensures that it can be used within the same extreme environments as others in the GoPro family.

Another advanced feature found on the Hero+ LCD is HiLight Tagging. This enables users to mark moments during recording so that they can skip straight to important scenes during playback.

The Hero+ LCD also has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so connect simply to smartphones or tablets. And it comes with a microSD card slot that can accept external storage of up to 64GB in size.

"Hero+ LCD illustrates that even as we push the limits of life capture with bleeding-edge devices like the Hero4 Black, we’re also focused on delivering accessible, high-quality capture solutions to anyone wanting to GoPro," said Nick Woodman, founder and CEO of GoPro.

The camera will ship in the US initially, from 7 June, and will then hit the UK and other international regions from 12 July. Final UK pricing is yet to be revealed.

