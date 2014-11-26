GoPro might debut a drone with a high-definition camera as soon as next year
GoPro is planning to step outside of the action camera market and into the high-flying world of drones, it's claimed.
The Wall Street Journal has reported that GoPro is currently making consumer drones, in an attempt to expand its core business. Described as multi-rotor helicopters equipped with high-definition cameras, the drones will cost between $500 and $1000 when they launch in late 2015.
- The best drones 2018: Top rated quadcopters to buy, whatever your budget
- Best drone photos ever: Stunning images taken from up high
- Drone aerial photography explained: Here's what it is and how to do it
GoPro is just one of many technology companies embracing the drone trend. Both Amazon and Google, for instance, announced within the last year that they started drone-development programs. While those companies want to use drones for delivery purposes, GoPro still has action in mind.
Many drone enthusiasts already strap GoPro action cameras to their drones in order to capture smooth, crisp footage, so it makes sense that GoPro would consider combing the two products in order to launch a single product that consumers can purchase straight from GoPro.
Keep in mind drone makers have also begun building more-than-capable cameras into their machines. The £300 Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Power Edition Quadricopter, for instance, has a built-in camera that relays photos and 720p 30fps videos. Parrot also said it sold $24.2 million in consumer drones in the third quarter, up 38 per cent from a year earlier.
The GoPro team probably views Parrot's drone and other similar drones as competition. To stay ahead of them and the action camera space, and as a way to diversify revenues, GoPro has little choice but to develop its own drone. The company has also been developing a media brand as of late.
GoPro's cameras cost between $200 and $500. You can buy them through GoPro's website and through major retailers like Best Buy, and it's assumed you'll also be able to buy GoPro's drones through these avenues.
READ: Best drones out now: Parrot, DJI, Hubsan and more
- Get snap-happy with £110 off the Canon EOS M3 mirrorless camera
- Meet the Photoshop artist you'd want to be trolled by
- Light L16: This 16-in-1 camera is a real product you can buy. No, really.
- Snow pictures: How to take beautiful photos in the snow
- Sony's new A7 III is a "basic" mirrorless camera that's anything but
- It's about time: Google Clips AI camera is finally available to buy
- Canon ups its budget DSLR game, intros EOS 2000D and 4000D
- Canon EOS M50 initial review: Hooray for 4K
- Canon EOS 2000D initial review: Asserting DSLR's entry-level place in a smartphone world?
- 29 of the most famous alien and monster photographs ever taken
Comments