GoPro Fetch is a new harness that lets you capture what your dog sees

If you own a GoPro and also have a dog, you're in luck: GoPro has announced a harness that enables you to record the world from your dog’s point of view.

Called GoPro Fetch, naturally, it is a washable harness that features a padded construction and offers two mounting locations on both the chest and back. The chest location lets you capture front-paw action, according to GoPro, while the back one lets you see running, jumping, fetching, and more. The chest mount is removable as well, so small dogs will still find GoPro Fetch comfy.

Speaking of small dogs, GoPro Fetch is fully adjustable and can fit dogs ranging in size from 15 lbs to 120 lbs (7 kg to 54 kg). GoPro fetch also works with all GoPro cameras and includes quick releases bases and a camera tether. In fact, GoPro Fetch is a $59.99 mounting kit that comes with the harness, all the hardware required, and a tether. All you need to get started is a GoPro camera - and a dog, of course.

GoPro is a California-based manufacturer of high-definition cameras often used in extreme-action scenarios. The cameras are known for being lightweight, compact, and rugged. Earlier this year, for instance, Felix Baumgartner, an Austrian skydiver, released a video that showed him breaking the world record for skydiving. He jumped to Earth from a helium balloon in the stratosphere, and GoPro documented the action with seven HERO2 cameras.

READ: Watch Felix Baumgartner plummet to Earth

Watch the video above for more information on GoPro Fetch. The harness is available for purchase now and ships within 24 hours. It will be available in Europe and the UK, where it will be £59.99 and is available now from the GoPro store.