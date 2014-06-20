  GoPro HD Hero3+ cameras capture French daredevil's devastating car crash in multiple views

GoPro's Original Production team has done it again. It has just released a new video documentary that lets us experience a devastating car crash from almost every imaginable angle.

GoPro likes to demonstrate the resilience of Hero cameras by collaborating with extraordinary people in an effort to capture astounding footage. The company worked with Felix Baumgartner in 2012, for instance, to film the world record of skydiving. Baumgartner jumped to Earth from a balloon in the stratosphere and became the first person to break the sound barrier without vehicular power on his decent. GoPro documented all the action with seven cameras.

The company has now published another shocking video. This time it is about Guerlain Chicherit, a French rally driver and a professional skier. He tried to break the world record for longest car jumps in March 2014, when his team set up a base of operations in Tignes. Chicherit sough to break Tanner Foust's record of 332 feet. He tried a few trial runs successfully, which were all captured, but ultimately Chicherit lost control of his custom Mini on the final flight attempt.

Multiple GoPro HD Hero3+ cameras caught the entire car crash. The 12-minute resulting clip is both horrifying and astonishing. The first half of the video actually documents the goal to beat Foust's world record, while the second half shows Chicherit over-shooting the massive 360 feet gap between a 20-ton steel ramp and a concrete landing surface. The French daredevil's Mini flips over numerous times upon landing, shaking his body violently.

James Kirkman, the team leader for GoPro Original Production, described the crash in the video's description: "What we captured inside of Guerlain's car was very different than a crash video. It was a deeply, ethereal, intimate human experience. We captured 'that moment'. A look on a man's face and a light in his eyes when he realises, 'This is it. I am going to die.'"

Kirkman continued, "Where I expected to see fear, panic, contortion, and pain, Guerlain shows us a deep existential calm."

Start watching around 7:10 to see all the action. In an interview with the Huffington Post, Chicherit said he remembered thinking about his daughter when the car finally stopped rolling.