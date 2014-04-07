  GoPro launches app on Xbox 360 with action content, coming to Xbox One this summer

GoPro, the maker of small action-sports cameras, has launched a GoPro Channel app on the Xbox 360, in an effort to highlight entertaining footage.

With the new Xbox 360 app, Xbox Live Gold members can stream official GoPro video content from their couch, and the company is hoping new users will be impressed enough to purchase GoPro cameras and accessories directly through the game console.

The app features content curated by GoPro, instead of content directly uploaded from users. It won't be just crazy guys on motorcycles either - the company plans to highlight recreational and family activities as well. Essentially, GoPro wants to show the broad ways customers are using its products.

“The GoPro Channel app will bring the best of GoPro originally-produced and user-generated content into the homes of millions of Xbox Live Gold customers,” Adam Dornbusch, head of contest distribution at GoPro, said. “We’re excited to launch with exclusive content for early adopters of the app and stoke out the Xbox 360 community with hours of engaging and inspiring GoPro videos through the Channel.”

GoPro has been working to expand itself past just camera hardware, and into the world of content distribution. In October, the company launched a channel with Virgin American, letting passengers on flights in the US tune into watch GoPro content in-air. GoPro tells Pocket-lint it plans additional partnerships later in 2014.

To celebrate the Xbox 360 app launch, GoPro will feature two videos exclusively to the Xbox 360 community over the next two weeks, including trick shot basketball footage and a snowmobile “cliff huck” edit featuring Brett Turcotte of snowcross fame.

GoPro told Pocket-lint it also plans to launch an app on the Xbox One this summer.