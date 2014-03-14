GoPro HERO3+ Black Edition Music camera bundle will help musicians capture shows, releases next month in Europe

Gear-mounted camera maker GoPro has announced the European release of HERO3+ Black Edition/Music. GoPro described the new camera bundle as a "musician-focused version" of its popular HERO3+ Black Edition camera.

HERO3+ Black Edition/Music makes it easy for musicians and DJs to mount the camera to instruments, turntables, mic stands, and other stage equipment, enabling them to film unique points of view during their performances. There's also a GoPro App for mobile devices, so artists can control the camera if it’s mounted out of reach. And finally, artists can edit all their GoPro-captured footage with free GoPro Studio software.

The HERO3+ Black Edition/Music works in low-light environments, captures video up to 2.7K and stills up to 12MP, and features an ultra wide-angle, low-distortion lens, built-in Wi-Fi (supports GoPro’s sold-separately Wi-Fi Remote), and a Li-on battery that can record up to 2 hours of video footage at 1080p at 30 frames per second. The camera records audio with a built-in microphone, though it further features an external mic input and a 3.5mm mic adapter.

“This is a natural step for us, as music has been a huge part of GoPro for years,” said Nick Woodman, chief executive officer and founder of GoPro, in a press release. “From the inspiring soundtracks we feature in our videos to the immersive performances we’ve seen captured with our cameras, music is a big part of our inspiration here at GoPro and we’re fired up to help musicians of all levels capture and share their passion with the world.”

The HERO3+ Black Edition/Music camera bundle will cost £359.99 when it lands on 7 April at retailers across Europe. It'll come with GoPro’s low-profile camera mounting solution called the Frame, as well as a removable Instrument Mount, mic stand mount, and a flex clamp called Jaws.