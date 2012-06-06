  GoPro Wi-Fi BacPac and remote skills demoed in New York skateboard film

GoPro’s Wi-Fi BacPac + Wi-Fi Remote Combo Kit, which allows users to stream footage they’re recording straight to a smartphone or tablet device, is now available to buy.

To help demonstrate the camera’s abilities, GoPro recruited skateboarder Ryan Sheckler to film himself skating across New York City using 50 GoPro cameras dotted around the city.

Using the Wi-Fi Remote, Sheckler showcased the various modes available with the GoPro kit, including the ability to take a burst of still photos or recording live action simultaneously with multiple cameras.

By attaching the Wi-Fi BacPac to a GoPro camera, users can subsequently control the camera with their smartphone, tablet or via the waterproof remote that comes boxed with the kit. The remote itself can control up to 50 GoPro cameras at any one time with a range of up to 180 metres.

As well as soon being able to stream live footage and stills to mobile devices, GoPro has said that an update further down the line will enable the same option to a website.

The Wi-Fi BacPac + Wi-Fi Remote Combo Kit is available now across the US and Europe and directly from GoPro.com for $99.99. The GoPro live video streaming app will be free when it becomes available and will be available from both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

