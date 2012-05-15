GoPro Dive Housing will maximise your HD Hero performance underwater (Video)

GoPro has announced a Dive Housing for its HD Hero line of action cameras. The new accessory will enable you to get the best possible results at depths down to 60m.

If that depth sounds familiar, that's because it's the existing rating of the GoPro waterproof housing that comes with the camera.

The new accessory is really an enhancement on the existing housing, offering a large flat-glass lens, rather than the domed lens on the regular waterproof housing, designed to offer you the best-quality results from your camera.

The new accessory is compatible with all models of the HD Hero, as well as existing mounts and accessories.

It will set you back £49.99 and you get the Dive Housing, lens cap (with string) and mounting accessories in the pack.

It is available now.

UPDATE: GoPro has released a video of the Dive Housing in action, complete with Bond girl in bikini and a shark!