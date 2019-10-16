RIP Google Clips: Google quietly removes camera from its store

Google Clips appears to be no more.

The company quietly killed the camera, it seems, because the actual product listing has been removed from Google’s online store, as spotted by 9to5Google. Google didn't respond to Pocket-lint's request for a comment, but you can look at the Google Store yourself and see that it is marked as "no longer available". Other retailers still have stock; however, it's likely old and is currently reduced to $140.

Google Clips debuted a couple years ago for $249. It came with a 12-megapixel sensor, 130-degree field-of-view lens, and 8GB of internal memory. Designed to capture soundless video of things it was trained to recognise, whether that be faces or pets, it used artificial intelligence to ensure it captured the right moment, like your child cooing or your dog laying on its back. And it was supposed to get smarter over time.

In a demo on stage, Google seemed to market Clips toward parents and pet owners. So, if your dog or baby was too camera-shy, you could plant this thing somewhere in your home, and again, it would smartly capture moments for you, so you wouldn't have to worry about quickly grabbing your phone. In reality, however, Clips fell short, and the initial price tag seemed a bit too much for people to cough up.

We've never heard of someone actually buying Google Clips, so we're not too surprised it's been given the ax. Will you miss it?

VideoProc is a complete video processing toolbox for both Windows and Mac that can easily edit, resize, convert, enhance, stabilize & adjust any (4K) videos easily videos from GoPro, DJI, iPhone and any devices at fully GPU accelerated speed. Especially skilled at processing 4K videos with 30fps / 60 fps /120 fps /240 fps, large-sized videos and high speed videos shot with 120fps/240fps and slow-mo videos. Free Download of VideoProc by visiting "GoPro Studio".