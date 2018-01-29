Google starts selling its Clips AI camera on Google Store... sort of

Do you remember Google's Clips camera?

Right after announcing the new Home Max and Home Mini speakers, as well as the new Pixel phones last autumn, Google brought out a camera that uses artificial intelligence to capture moments you might otherwise miss. Called Clips, it was announced with a $249 price tag. But it didn't get a release date, and it took months to launch.

That's right. Google has finally launched the thing... sort of. Shortly after passing its FCC certification, Google began quietly selling Google Clips with free shipping on the Google Store. However, it sold out fast. Google appears to have stopped taking orders now and has asked customers to join a waitlist if they still want to buy Clips.

Google will email a notification when the device is available. According to Engadget, those who successfully bought one during the narrow window of time it was for sale got delivery dates ranging from 7 February to 5 March. So, what does this mean? Three months after debuting, Clips has finally launched, and is now on backorder.

Clips features a 12-megapixel sensor and 130-degree field-of-view lens, and it's designed to take photos at 15fps. It also has 8GB of internal memory and three-hour-of-continuous-use battery.

We've contacted Google to find out when it will be widely available.