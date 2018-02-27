It's about time: Google's Clips AI camera is finally available to buy

Do you remember Google's Clips camera?

Shortly after announcing the new Home Max and Home Mini speakers, as well as the new Pixel phones last autumn, Google brought out a camera that uses artificial intelligence to capture moments you might otherwise miss. Called Clips, it was announced with a $249 price. But it didn't get a release date. Now, Google has confirmed it's available to buy.

Technically, we knew this day was coming, as the device recently cleared a major obstacle. It passed its FCC certification in January, which meant Clips is one step closer to landing on stores' shelves. The device itself features a 12-megapixel sensor and 130-degree field-of-view lens. It's designed to take photos at 15fps. It also has 8GB of internal memory.

The camera is able to capture soundless video of things it is trained to recognise, whether that be faces or pets. In a demo on stage last autumn, Google seemed to market Clips toward parents and pet owners. So, if your dog or baby is too camera shy, you can plant this thing somewhere in your home, and again, it'll smartly capture moments for you.

The point is that you should be able to focus on interacting with your pet or kid, as Clips will use artificial intelligence to ensure it captures the right moment. It essentially looks for specific moments, whether it's your child cooing or your dog laying on its back, and it'll get smarter over time. Another feature is a three-hour, continuous-use battery.

You can buy Google Clips camera from the Google Store for $249. It's also available from Best Buy, B&H, and Verizon.