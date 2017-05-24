  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Garmin camera news

Garmin Virb 360 continues action cam line with 360-degree 5.7K thrills

|
Garmin Garmin Virb 360 continues action cam line with 360-degree 5.7K thrills
Best DSLR cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
Best DSLR cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today

- $799.99 RRP

- Works with Android and iOS

- Available from June

Garmin has announced its first 360-degree action cam, the water and dust proof Virb 360 that captures all the action around it in up to 5.7K resolution.

The Garmin Virb 360 also captures 360-degree audio, to ensure that surround sound systems expand the experience.

Strangely, for a 360-degree camera, it's square rather than round, but comes with two extreme angle lenses and Garmin's automatic in-camera stitching technology to ensure completely spherical images and video are seamless.

It shoots up to 5.7K at 30fps and uses 4K Spherical Stabilisation to ensure that footage is smooth and steady.

It offers one hour of rechargeable battery life, which you can see on the built-in mini display. There are also one-touch button controls, voice control to start and stop recordings, and it links with the Virb Android or iOS app to edit, share and even livestream video.

The camera can take 360-degree, 15-megapixel photos, including burst and time lapse. It has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+ and NFC connectivity.

You will require external storage for saving footage on the Virb 360 itself, with microSD cards up to 128GB supported.

The Garmin Virb 360 will be available from June for a recommended retail price of $799.99 in the US. We're still waiting on pricing details for the UK.

PopularIn Cameras
Sony might unveil several 8K products including a camera at CES 2019
Tips for low light photography: Capture every Christmas moment
DJI Osmo Pocket initial review: A tech-filled stabilised camera that fits in your palm
DJI Osmo Pocket is a handheld minicam that shoots super steady 4K video
Sony A7R III review: Giving the Nikon D850 a run for its money
Best camera deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: DSLR, compact, mirrorless and action cam bargains
Comments