Garmin Virb 360 continues action cam line with 360-degree 5.7K thrills

Garmin has announced its first 360-degree action cam, the water and dust proof Virb 360 that captures all the action around it in up to 5.7K resolution.

The Garmin Virb 360 also captures 360-degree audio, to ensure that surround sound systems expand the experience.

Strangely, for a 360-degree camera, it's square rather than round, but comes with two extreme angle lenses and Garmin's automatic in-camera stitching technology to ensure completely spherical images and video are seamless.

It shoots up to 5.7K at 30fps and uses 4K Spherical Stabilisation to ensure that footage is smooth and steady.

It offers one hour of rechargeable battery life, which you can see on the built-in mini display. There are also one-touch button controls, voice control to start and stop recordings, and it links with the Virb Android or iOS app to edit, share and even livestream video.

The camera can take 360-degree, 15-megapixel photos, including burst and time lapse. It has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+ and NFC connectivity.

You will require external storage for saving footage on the Virb 360 itself, with microSD cards up to 128GB supported.

The Garmin Virb 360 will be available from June for a recommended retail price of $799.99 in the US. We're still waiting on pricing details for the UK.