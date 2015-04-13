Garmin Virb X and Virb XE action cameras are smarter and tougher, GoPro should worry

Garmin has announced upgrades to its action sports cameras in its latest Virb X and Virb XE models.

Garmin has gone back to the drawing board and redesigned its action cam form factor for the Virb X and Virb XE. The result is a new shape and smaller form that's far more mount-friendly so it can be taken into even the most extreme situations. It'll even work as far underwater as 50m without the need for an external housing, it's that tough.

But design isn't the only change, they're smarter too. Using the new G-Metrix system, that employs sensors, the cameras are able to record speed, G-force and more before displaying them clearly in Garmin's currently data system. So the same place your bike rides and run data are found you'll find G-force of, say, skiing along with video.

The Virb XE shoots at up to 1440p/30fps or at 1080p with 60fps. The Virb X will top out at 1080/30fps or 720p/60fps. Both versions offer slow-motion capture as well as photo bursts at up to 12-megapixels. Or if you're feeling artistic the Virb XE has a Pro Mode for manual camera controls.

Both the Garmin Virb XE and Virb X feature high-quality microphones for audio, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope, plus a non-slip allen head to absorb vibrations. They'll even connect to your heart rate monitor to record that data too.

Video can be live streamed via a connected smartphone or tablet. The Virb X and XE run on removable batteries and take microSD meaning there's no limit to the amount of footage that can be captured.

The Garmin Virb XE will be £320 while the Virb X will be £240 when they go on sale this summer.

