  Fujifilm launches FinePix Z35

Among a bevy of other snappers, Fujifilm has launched the FinePix Z35, which it claims is "thinner, sexier and bolder than previous models".

It's a portable model, measuring 23.9mm at its thickest point. There's a sliding lens cover, and a 10-megapixel sensor that hides behind a 3x optical zoom lens. ISO goes up to 1600, there's face detection, and automatic scene recognition.

The back has a 2.5-inch LCD screen, and the camera has a post-to-blog mode, which will let you resize any images to suitable dimensions for posting them on the Web. There's also a micro thumbnail view, which can display up to 100 images at once on the screen.

The FinePix Z35 will be available from September 2009. Pricing will be announced nearer to the date of the launch, says the company. It comes in black, blue, purple, pink, and green.