  Fujifilm launch four new memory card readers

Fujifilm has launched four new memory cards hoping to give digital camera users a plethora of choice irrelevant of what memory storage format they have.

Each reader is capable of data transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps via a plug-and-play, USB 2.0 connection.

The DCR2-161 measures 136mm x 67mm and is capable of reading 16 different memory card formats including SmartMedia, CompactFlash types I and II and Microdrive, as well as all the formats handled by the three other Fujifilm readers. In addition to the card reading element, the DCR2-161 is also a USB hub. It costs £34.99.

The the DCR2-161 media card reader reduces the need to scrabble around at the back of your PC plugging and unplugging connections. It also comes complete with a power supply if a connecting device requires more power than is provided by the USB port, making it a true all-in-one device for data transfer.

The new Fujifilm range includes the DCR2-xD, DCR2-71, and DCR2-MS mini readers, each costing £12.99. The DCR2-XD is compatible with xD-Picture Cards and the DCR2-71 with SD, MiniSD, Multimedia, RS-MMC, MMCmobile, MMCplus and TransFlash card formats. The DCR2-MS is designed for the Memory Stick range of media cards, comprising Memory Stick, Memory Stick PRO, Memory Stick DUO and the Memory Stick PRO Duo.

The DCR2-xD, DCR2-71, DCR2-MS readers are available now from all Fujifilm stockists. The DCR2-161 multi-card reader will be available from late November 2005.