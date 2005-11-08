  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Fujifilm camera news

Fujifilm launch four new memory card readers

|
  Fujifilm launch four new memory card readers

Fujifilm has launched four new memory cards hoping to give digital camera users a plethora of choice irrelevant of what memory storage format they have.

Each reader is capable of data transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps via a plug-and-play, USB 2.0 connection.

The DCR2-161 measures 136mm x 67mm and is capable of reading 16 different memory card formats including SmartMedia, CompactFlash types I and II and Microdrive, as well as all the formats handled by the three other Fujifilm readers. In addition to the card reading element, the DCR2-161 is also a USB hub. It costs £34.99.

The the DCR2-161 media card reader reduces the need to scrabble around at the back of your PC plugging and unplugging connections. It also comes complete with a power supply if a connecting device requires more power than is provided by the USB port, making it a true all-in-one device for data transfer.

The new Fujifilm range includes the DCR2-xD, DCR2-71, and DCR2-MS mini readers, each costing £12.99. The DCR2-XD is compatible with xD-Picture Cards and the DCR2-71 with SD, MiniSD, Multimedia, RS-MMC, MMCmobile, MMCplus and TransFlash card formats. The DCR2-MS is designed for the Memory Stick range of media cards, comprising Memory Stick, Memory Stick PRO, Memory Stick DUO and the Memory Stick PRO Duo.

The DCR2-xD, DCR2-71, DCR2-MS readers are available now from all Fujifilm stockists. The DCR2-161 multi-card reader will be available from late November 2005.

PopularIn Cameras
  1. 35 breath-taking images from the International Space Station
  2. Then and now: A photographic vision of the past
  3. Sony RX100 VI with 24-200mm lens will launch in July for £1,150
  4. PanoClip camera for iPhone lets you shoot 360-degree and "tiny planet" photos for just $49.99
  5. How to become an Instagram sensation without ever leaving the house
  1. Incredible photos that flip your perspective of the world
  2. Fujifilm X-T100 combines powerful photo skills and retro looks in an affordable package
  3. Incredible photographer tricks the eye without Photoshop
  4. 18 incredible images of our world snapped from space
  5. Fujifilm's Instax SQ6 camera turns you into a walking Instagram feed
Comments