Fujifilm launch 5 megapixel S5600 Zoom Digital Camera

|
1/2  

Fujifilm has released the FinePix S5600 Zoom, the third generation of its mini SLR-style digital cameras with long zoom lens. The camera offers a 10x optical zoom and Anti-Blur Mode along with fujifilm's new 5th Generation five megapixel Super CCD HR sensor.

The cameras sensitivity range is from ISO 64 to ISO 1600, while the Anti-Blur Mode, which exploits the camera's exceptional ISO capabilities, reduces blurring caused by movement of the user, as well as movement blur caused by the subject.

The camera's impressive 10x optical zoom has a fixed lens housing and covers all settings from wide to telephoto.

The FinePix S5600 Zoom features a high-speed start up time of just 1.1 seconds and shutter lag has been minimised to 0.01 seconds.

Fujifilm launched three new cameras today including two 9 megapixel compact digital cameras and a 5 megapixel model.

FinePix S5600 Zoom features at a glance:
• 5th Generation Super CCD HR sensor
• 5.1 million effective pixels
• 10x optical zoom
• Real Photo Technology and ISO 64 - 1600 sensitivity range
• Anti-Blur Mode to minimise blurring from photographer and subject
• Highlight Warning function to alert users to overexposed areas of an image (in playback)
• High quality video recording at VGA and 30fps
• Rapid start-up time of 1.1 seconds and shutter lag of 0.01 seconds
• Automatic pop-up flash
• JPEG and RAW file format
• Versatile manual functions including manual focus and exposure

