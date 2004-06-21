  1. Home
Fuji has announced the FinePix F440 Zoom and FinePix F450 Zoom

The FinePix F440 and F450 Zoom will be available in the UK from retailers in August 2004. Fuji has yet to set a price in the UK

Fujifilm has announced the FinePix F440 Zoom and FinePix F450 Zoom: five and four megapixel resolutions, with a 3.4 times optical zoom, two inch LCD screen, and housed in a design that can be hidden behind a single Post-It Note.

The models replace the FinePix F410 and F420 Zoom. Although weighing no more than a mobile handset, the cameras boast 2" LCD screens, fast F2.8 lenses.

A new lithium rechargeable battery promises to give more shots for your battery than previous models and both models come complete with a PictureCradle, making recharging and downloading both easy and convenient. PictBridge(tm) compatibility also allows printing at home without the need for a PC or Mac.

FinePix F440 Zoom features at a glance:

- CCD sensor delivering 4.1 million pixels
- 2.0-inch LCD monitor for clarity and detail
- 3.4x optical zoom lens
- Low sensitivity setting of ISO 80 for photography in bright conditions with low noise
- New lithium battery (NP-30) and reduced energy consumption
- Movie capture of 10 frames per second with sound
- xD-Picture Card(tm) providing large storage capacity, lower power consumption and fast write speeds (16MB to 512MB)
- USB PictureCradle for fuss-free downloading of images and battery recharging
- PictBridge(tm) compatible for direct printing without a PC

FinePix F450 Zoom features at a glance:

- CCD sensor delivering 5.2 million pixels
- 2.0-inch LCD monitor for clarity and detail
- 3.4x optical zoom lens
- Low sensitivity settings of ISO 80 for photography in bright conditions with low noise
- New lithium battery (NP-30) and reduced energy consumption
- Movie capture of 10 frames per second with sound
- xD-Picture Card(tm) providing large storage capacity, lower power consumption and fast write speeds (16MB to 512 MB)
- USB PictureCradle for fuss-free image downloading and battery recharge
- PictBridge(tm) compatible for direct printing without a PC

