Fuji has announced the FinePix F440 Zoom and FinePix F450 Zoom

Fujifilm has announced the FinePix F440 Zoom and FinePix F450 Zoom: five and four megapixel resolutions, with a 3.4 times optical zoom, two inch LCD screen, and housed in a design that can be hidden behind a single Post-It Note.

The models replace the FinePix F410 and F420 Zoom. Although weighing no more than a mobile handset, the cameras boast 2" LCD screens, fast F2.8 lenses.

A new lithium rechargeable battery promises to give more shots for your battery than previous models and both models come complete with a PictureCradle, making recharging and downloading both easy and convenient. PictBridge(tm) compatibility also allows printing at home without the need for a PC or Mac.

The FinePix F440 and F450 Zoom will be available in the UK from retailers in August 2004. Fuji has yet to set a price in the UK.

FinePix F440 Zoom features at a glance:

- CCD sensor delivering 4.1 million pixels

- 2.0-inch LCD monitor for clarity and detail

- 3.4x optical zoom lens

- Low sensitivity setting of ISO 80 for photography in bright conditions with low noise

- New lithium battery (NP-30) and reduced energy consumption

- Movie capture of 10 frames per second with sound

- xD-Picture Card(tm) providing large storage capacity, lower power consumption and fast write speeds (16MB to 512MB)

- USB PictureCradle for fuss-free downloading of images and battery recharging

- PictBridge(tm) compatible for direct printing without a PC

FinePix F450 Zoom features at a glance:

- CCD sensor delivering 5.2 million pixels

- 2.0-inch LCD monitor for clarity and detail

- 3.4x optical zoom lens

- Low sensitivity settings of ISO 80 for photography in bright conditions with low noise

- New lithium battery (NP-30) and reduced energy consumption

- Movie capture of 10 frames per second with sound

- xD-Picture Card(tm) providing large storage capacity, lower power consumption and fast write speeds (16MB to 512 MB)

- USB PictureCradle for fuss-free image downloading and battery recharge

- PictBridge(tm) compatible for direct printing without a PC