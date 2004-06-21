Fuji has announced the FinePix F440 Zoom and FinePix F450 Zoom
Fujifilm has announced the FinePix F440 Zoom and FinePix F450 Zoom: five and four megapixel resolutions, with a 3.4 times optical zoom, two inch LCD screen, and housed in a design that can be hidden behind a single Post-It Note.
The models replace the FinePix F410 and F420 Zoom. Although weighing no more than a mobile handset, the cameras boast 2" LCD screens, fast F2.8 lenses.
A new lithium rechargeable battery promises to give more shots for your battery than previous models and both models come complete with a PictureCradle, making recharging and downloading both easy and convenient. PictBridge(tm) compatibility also allows printing at home without the need for a PC or Mac.
The FinePix F440 and F450 Zoom will be available in the UK from retailers in August 2004. Fuji has yet to set a price in the UK.
FinePix F440 Zoom features at a glance:
- CCD sensor delivering 4.1 million pixels
- 2.0-inch LCD monitor for clarity and detail
- 3.4x optical zoom lens
- Low sensitivity setting of ISO 80 for photography in bright conditions with low noise
- New lithium battery (NP-30) and reduced energy consumption
- Movie capture of 10 frames per second with sound
- xD-Picture Card(tm) providing large storage capacity, lower power consumption and fast write speeds (16MB to 512MB)
- USB PictureCradle for fuss-free downloading of images and battery recharging
- PictBridge(tm) compatible for direct printing without a PC
FinePix F450 Zoom features at a glance:
- CCD sensor delivering 5.2 million pixels
