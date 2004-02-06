Fujifilm announces the FinePix A330 Zoom: slim, smart, but straightforward

PRESS RELEASE: Stylish point-and-shoot digital camera designed to include the non-computer user. Fujifilm today announces the arrival of the FinePix A330 Zoom, a slim, attractive and easy-to-use digital camera that makes top-quality photography available to all - even those without a PC.

With 3.2 million effective pixels and precision Fujinon optics, the FinePix A330 Zoom produces high-resolution pictures with sharp detail and brilliant colours - ideal for printing enlargements up to 8x10 inches for framing or family photo albums.

With the FinePix A330 Zoom, those new to digital photography need not worry about complicated features or functions. With its fully automatic operation, the camera controls every setting, including focus, exposure and white balance, ensuring that pictures are clear and vibrant every time. Using its 3x optical zoom and 1.6x digital zoom, the FinePix A330 Zoom makes it simple to capture subjects without fuss or error - well-exposed, well-focused and with excellent colour balance. The cameras powerful macro mode also enables users to achieve close-ups at up to 10cm.

For users who like to share their photos with family and friends, the FinePix A330 Zoom provides a convenient Video Out socket, connecting the camera easily to a TV for viewing on-screen. This versatile model also offers PictBridge compatibility, allowing direct printing from the camera without the need to connect up to a PC or Mac. Alternatively, high quality photos can be printed from the FinePix A330 Zooms xD-Picture Card at any high street photographic retailer.

Entry-level digital cameras can often compromise on speed and power efficiency. Not so with the FinePix A330 Zoom, which offers fast operation times and reduced power consumption. And theres no need to worry about batteries running down when out and about, as the FinePix A330 Zoom takes an average of 250 images per set of AA alkaline batteries.* Furthermore, rechargeable NiMH batteries can be úsed, providing up to 100 additional shots before recharging is required.

* Pictures taken with LCD screen off, and flash on for half of the pictures taken

FinePix A330 Zoom: features at a glance

* 3.2 million effective pixels

* Fujinon 3x optical zoom lens equivalent to 38 - 114mm on a 35mm camera

* One-touch, fully automatic operation, with easy navigation for beginners

* Fast start-up time of 3.3 seconds

* Highly efficient energy consumption: uses 2 x AA-type alkaline batteries (or rechargeable batteries)

* Movie recording capability up to 60 seconds (320 x 240 pixels, 10 frames per second)

* Video out for connection to a TV (NTSC/PAL)

* Self-timer

* USB digital interface

* PictBridge compatible, for direct PC-free printing

* Clear 1.5 LCD display

* xD-Picture Card compatible (currently available up to 512MB)

* Optional PictureCradle for easy link to any PC/Mac if required

Adrian Clarke, Fujifilms Director of Consumer Products, commented, With the digital camera market booming, Fujifilm has met the needs of the photographer at the entry-level. With the FinePix A330 Zoom, we have created a camera that offers high quality images at the touch of a button - a camera that is accessible for all the family to enjoy, with or without a computer.

Availability & pricing

The FinePix A330 Zoom will be available in the UK from leading photographic retailers in March 2004.