(Pocket-lint) - Fujifilm has unveiled its latest addition to the X-series camera range, and this one adds some serious photography and video capabilities to its usual classic, retro camera design.

For the past few years, the X-T model has been a stunning example of combining great photography and video skills with a classic look, and the X-T5 is no different.

This latest model is built around a 40.2-megapixel CMOS sensor which - when combined with Fujifilm's image processing engine - delivers sharp images with great colour and depth, and little noise. Plus, it can even recognise and quickly focus on animals, birds, people and other popular subjects.

The sensor is stabilised too. Fujifilm's latest high-end consumer camera offers up to seven stops of stabilisation with its 5-axis IBIS system, which should ensure no hand-shake will render your photos or video ruined.

Videographers are well-catered for too, with up to 6.2K resolution video at 30fps, or a 4K mode which oversamples the 6.2K footage to offer really sharp 4K content. This with 4:2:2 10-bit colour depth, which should mean video editors - particularly those who do a lot colour correction or grading work - should be very happy.

Add that to the fact you can record externally on to an Atomos HDMI device with 12-bit Apple ProRes RAW at 6.2K/30, and you get a lot of flexibility from a camera company that typically focuses mostly on still photography.

Like previous models, the body has dedicated dials for ISO, shutter speed and exposure comp, giving you easy access to the settings you need the most. And this in a camera body that weighs 50 grams less than the X-T4 that came before it.

It's also got a new tilting display with three-way tilting, but sadly not a true flip-out screen. It can't face forwards, but it can be used in different angles, including low shots in portrait orientation. This 1.84 million dot LCD screen is joined by a 3.69 million dot internal EVF.

As is seemingly the norm now for high end mirrorless cameras, the X-T5 has two SD card slots on the right side, plus the a collection of ports on the left which includes a USB-C for transfer and charging, HDMI out a remote shutte port and 3.5mm port for microphones.

The Fujifilm X-T5 is expected to hit store shelves on 17 November, and will be available in black or silver with a price of $1699.95 body only in the US, or £1699 in the UK.

Writing by Cam Bunton.