Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Cameras
  3. Camera news
  4. Fujifilm camera news

Fujifilm X-T30 II announced with improved LCD panel and speedy AF system

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
1 / 3
Fujifilm
Fujifilm X-T30 II photo 1
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Fujifilm has unveiled an updated version of its compact mirrorless X-T30 model. It's had a bit of a spec boost, but it's still packed in a compact, retro-styled body that Fujifilm is known for. 

Like the first generation model, it's still the same lightweight camera body but has had elements like the autofocus performance and LCD panel improved. In that sense, it's essentially an evolution of the first model. 

In fact, it even uses the same sensor as the original X-T30. It's the same 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4 powering the images, but autofocus speed has been improved. 

FujifilmFujifilm X-T30 II photo 2

Fujifilm says the autofocus is "equivalent" to the flagship X-T4, and can lock on to a subject in just 0.02 seconds. Similarly, it's got object tracking too, allowing you to track a moving subject. 

The manufacturer claims it can even use its phase-detection autofocus in very low light situations. "Near darkness" in fact; giving you a reliably in-focus shot even when the light conditions aren't favourable. 

As for that upgraded monitor on the back, that now features a 1.62-million-dot LCD display. That's up from 1.04-million-dots on the first generation, making it considerably sharper. 

FujifilmFujifilm X-T30 II photo 3

For videographers, there's a support for 4K capture up to 30fps, and the ability to record at 8bits 4:2:0 internall to an SD card. However, it can output 4K/30 at 10bit 4:2:2 to HDMI. Plus, for those times you want to film slow motion style it can go up to 240fps at Full HD resolution. 

The X-T30 II will be released in October in black and silver variations with prices starting at $899 in the US and £769 in the UK (body only). 

Writing by Cam Bunton. Originally published on 2 September 2021.
Recommended for you
Samsung announces Isocell HP1 200-megapixel phone camera sensor
Samsung announces Isocell HP1 200-megapixel phone camera sensor By Rik Henderson ·
Incredible images from the depths of the Universe courtesy of the Hubble Space Telescope
Incredible images from the depths of the Universe courtesy of the Hubble Space Telescope By Adrian Willings ·
Fujifilm X-T30 II announced with improved LCD panel and speedy AF system
Fujifilm X-T30 II announced with improved LCD panel and speedy AF system By Cam Bunton ·