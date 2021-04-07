(Pocket-lint) - In the world of instant cameras Fujifilm reigns pretty much supreme, not just for the quality of shots that its range of cameras offer, but also for the convenience offered by its slimline and universally-sold Instax film packets.

Now, it's launching a new Instax camera, the Instax Mini 40, and it looks like a great addition to a line that already caters to those with cutesy or poppish tastes. It's got a more mature design that looks absolutely superb, and a tempting price at just £89.99 or $99.99.

The attraction of an Instax camera is in how easy they are to use, and the Mini 40 obliges on that front, with an automatic exposure function that should make for great exposures without any fiddling thanks to a light sensor that adjusts shutter speed and flash quickly.

It's also great for taking selfies, with a dedicated mode activated by pulling out the front-edge of the lens, to get even better close-ups. Plus, a handy little mirror makes it easy to frame up your selfies.

The camera uses standard Instax Mini film, which means you can find plenty of options in terms of borders and colour chemistry, but Fujifilm's also debuting a new Instax film with the launch - Contact Sheet, which looks a bit like a genuine film sheet, with black borders and orange detailing, which looks pretty swish.

All in all, that design makes the Instax Mini 40 immediately look like one of the most attractive prospects for anyone looking to get into instant photography, and we can't wait to get our hands on one to see how it fares. It launches for sale on April 21st.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.