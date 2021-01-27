(Pocket-lint) - Fujifilm has long said it won't make a full-frame sensor for a camera. Instead its focus is on medium format, with its GFX series delivering a next-level massive sensor with significant resolution.

And now it's delivering the next step in that journey: the GFX 100S. This 102-megapixel monster is far smaller than the original GFX 100, aiming at a new audience, and replacing the earlier 50S model.

Here's the differences between the Fujifilm GFX 100 and 100S medium format cameras.

GFX 100: 156 x 144 x 75mm / 1400g

GFX 100S: 150 x 104 x 44mm / 900g

Both cameras: Fujifilm G mount lenses

GFX 100S only: Weather resistant

This is the key differentiator. Fuji has cut 30 per cent of the size and 500g from the original GFX 100 in the GFX 100S. It's a far smaller and lighter camera - even more so than the earlier G50S.

Both cameras still use the G mount lens system, so there's no change there, it's just that you now get a much smaller body that, critically, is also weather resistant (no exact rating provided) so you can use it more confidently in the field.

Both cameras: 102-megapixel medium format (43.8 × 32.9mm) sensor Bayer array, not X-Trans CMOS design ISO 100-102,400 sensitivity

GFX 100: In-body stabilisation (IBIS) to 5.5 stops

GFX 100S: New IBIS system to 6 stops

Under the hood of both cameras there's the very same sensor and processor. That means the same 102-megapixel images and results from either camera.

However, the GFX 100S, in order to be smaller, has had to redesign many of the components - there's a new shutter, change of battery, new in-body stabilisation system (IBIS) - which has led to a more advanced stabilisation up to 6 stops this time around.

GFX 100: Interchangeable EVF, 0.5in, 5.76m-dots, 0.86x mag

GFX 100S: Fixed EVF, 3.69m-dots, 0.77x mag

Both cameras: 3.2-inch LCD, 2.36m-dots

Both cameras: 1.8-inch LCD top plate

In making the GX 100S smaller, the electronic viewfinder is also fixed within the body. You can't take it out, you can't angle it. It's fixed in position in a more DSLR-like style. That's not going to suit all studio setups, but then if you're studio bound the earlier model on the cheap might make more sense.

Both cameras feature the same LCD screen to the rear and integrated top plate for quick-glance settings and controls. The latter is the same size in the 100S, despite the body being that much smaller.

Both cameras: 3.78m pixel phase-detection autofocus (PDAF)

GFX 100: NP-T125 battery (up to 400 frames)

GFX 100S: NP-W235 battery (to 460 frames)

GFX 100: Vertical battery grip built-in

GFX 100S: No vertical battery grip

The original GFX 100 has a built-on battery grip to enable easier portrait and landscape orientation grip. That's gone in the GFX 100S for the sake of scale - and you can't add one on either. It's sold as is, with no accessory option. All in the name of small size.

The removable battery has also advanced in the 100S, so you can eke more frames out per charge.

In terms of operation the two cameras feature the same phase-detection AF system, but the 100S has minor tweaks to improve the face/eye detection and far-distance tracking. Both can shoot to -5.5EV, so in very low-light conditions.

GFX 100 (body-only, at launch): £9,999 / €9,999

GFX 100S: £5,499 / €5,999

The big push here is that the GFX 100S is far cheaper than the original GFX 100 - it's not just weight that's been cut, it's approaching half the price. The only thing you're really losing out on in the 100S is the ability to remove or adjust the viewfinder.

That's generally good news for those who've been eyeing up high-end full-frame camera and could be tempted to spend a touch extra on this medium format solution instead.

Writing by Mike Lowe.