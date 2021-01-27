(Pocket-lint) - The baby model in the Fujifilm mirrorless camera range is getting an update in the form of the X-E4.

This mirrorless model has similar styling to the X100V, but includes the X-mount in order to switch lenses for different views onto the world.

Speaking of different views, the X-E4 adds a flip-forward LCD screen for the first time in the X series, enabling that selfie or vlogging angle for those who need to frame themselves.

That extends beyond the touchscreen controls, which were first added in the previous X-E3 model.

There's also a built-in electronic viewfinder (EVF) so you can use your eye right up to the camera for composition, which is also handy when there's a lot of bright light that would make screen-based framing otherwise tricky.

On this inside this lightweight camera houses the same 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 and X-Processor 4 combination as you'll find in the X-S10 - that camera being the one that aimed to simplify the layout and controls for the series.

Autofocus is said to be good to -7EV, meaning really low-light conditions should be no qualms, while focus is available across 100 per cent of the frame.

Want speed? There's an eight frames-per-second (8fps) burst shooting option. And with Face AF and Eye AF it's even possible to lock onto subjects' faces and/or eyes for precision.

The Fujifilm X-E4 will hit stores at the very end of February 2021, priced £799 body only in black or silver. There's also a 27mm kit lens package, priced £929.

Writing by Mike Lowe.