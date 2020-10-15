(Pocket-lint) - One of the things that's become synonymous with Fujifilm's X-series mirrorless cameras is the series of classic dials present, used to take full manual control of settings. But the new X-S10 aims to change that - for this entry-level camera sticks with a single control dial to keep things simpler.

This isn't Fujifilm having a total upheaval and changing its ways, it's the Japanese company offering an alternative and more "easy-access" approach for those who might be a flummoxed by the presence of so many dials on other cameras. After all, the competition rarely have such complex-looking setups.

Just because it's simplified its design ethos, however, doesn't mean the X-S10 has cut back on its specification. This mirrorless camera - which uses the X Mount lenses - has the same 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor as found in the very capable X-T4 camera.

It also features a very capable 5-axis image stabilisation system, can shoot up to 8 frames per second, has enhanced the company's face/eye detection autofocus, and a deep handgrip for assured hold onto the camera body.

The Fujifilm X-S10 will be available priced £949 body-only, £999 with the 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6, £1299 with the more advanced 18-55mm f/2.8-4, and £1399 with the 16-80mm f/4.0.

Writing by Mike Lowe.