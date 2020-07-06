It's the surprise Amazon Summer Sale, which means discounts on a whole variety of goodies.

Leading the camera charge is almost a third off the Fujifilm X-A7 mirrorless system, complete with 15-45mm lens.

That means you can get this camera for £495 instead of £699, which is a great deal.

The X-A7 is the more entry-level product in Fujifilm's X series. It's got the same Fujifilm X Mount lenses as any other camera in the series, meaning there's huge potential to expand the camera's capability with a range of optics.

Its 24-megapixel sensor is 14 times larger than what you'll find in most smartphones, which goes a long way in delivering much higher quality - including in low-light situations.

On the rear there's a 3.5-inch screen, which is mounted on a vari-angle bracket to allow for creative framing. There's no built-in viewfinder, as reflects this models' entry position.

The X-A7 is available in dark silver or silver finishes, both of which look great. The choice is yours as both are an option in this sale. If you're interested in checking the two out side by side to see which you prefer, click on the link through to Amazon below.