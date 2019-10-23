The Fujifilm X-Pro series has always been somewhat niche. Yet we love it for that. This mirrorless camera has a hybrid viewfinder like no other - pairing optical and electronic together - and, in the X-Pro 3 it's doubling down on how important that is. How? By hiding away the rear LCD screen altogether.

Instead the X-Pro 3 has a small sub-LCD to the rear, which displays current shooting modes or the film mode, making this camera look entirely like a retro film camera. The logic, apparently, is that X-Pro 3 users engage most with the viewfinder, so this removes any main screen distractions.

But don't panic, there is still a main LCD panel too, it's just a case of flipping the screen downwards - which then sees it sit in a rather unusual position beneath the camera. We half wondered in our X-Pro 3 initial review whether Fuji should have just gone all in and ditched the screen entirely.

As with the rest of the X-Pro series, the third-gen model uses the company's X series lenses. The optical viewfinder can't adapt for all these focal lengths, hence the hybrid format. It can draw digital outlines over the optical display to show the frame. The optical view is also wider than the frame, meaning you can pre-empt what's coming into the frame. It's a very distinctive way of working, and that's what the X-Pro 3 is all about.

For more information about the X-Pro 3 - which features Fujifilm's X-Trans CMOS IV sensor for the first time - take a look at our in-depth initial review.

