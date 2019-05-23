It was back at Photokina 2016 that Fujifilm unveiled its first GFX mirrorless medium format camera - and quite the beast that was, as we found out in our early tests of the 50S - with its ultra-resolution follow-up revealed at Photokina 2018, penned for a Spring 2019 release date.

And here it is, more-or-less on schedule: the Fujifilm GFX100, a 102-megapixel medium format camera, which brings resolution levels that many would never thought would be possible to have in a kit bag.

Its £10K price-tag might sound like a lot, but that undercuts its Hasselblad and Phase One competition by quite a degree. And with Fujifilm's optics being world class - many Fujinon lenses are used for cinema - that makes this super-resolution camera a likely temptation for high-end users.

It also features some impressive specification. It's the first medium format camera to offer a 5-axis image stabilisation system, which means hand-held work will be more resistant to camera shake.

The sensor is not only good for huge still images, it can also capture 4K video at up to 30fps, and with that huge sensor the dynamic depth of field available will be miles beyond what even some pro cinema cameras can offer, assuming the right lens is attached.

The GFX100 is dust- and water-resistant, too, meaning it's not only good in the studio, it's ideal for the field too - if you can cope with the sheer physical size.

A 5.76m-dot viewfinder complements the rear LCD and 1.8-inch top panel, meaning this mirrorless medium format can be used in a variety of ways: whether live view via the screen or through the eyepiece, it's up to you.

How about that for a medium format game-changer? The GFX100 is on sale right now, priced £9,999 body only.