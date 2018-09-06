Fujifilm has announced the latest camera in its X Series and claims that it is the "world's first" APS-C mirrorless camera to record 4K 60fps video.

The Fujifilm X-T3 comes with an all-new 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and the company's proprietary X-Processor 4 image processing.

The processor has four CPUs which result in a claimed image processing speed of around three times that of previous generations. This improves the speed of the autofocus functionality, plus general use of the camera. It is also the extra processing power that enables the camera to shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second in 10bit.

It can store 4K 60fps video onto a supporting SD card, but also output at that resolution and frame rate via HDMI to a compatible TV.

Also new to this model is ISO160. It is no longer extended and now available as part of the normal ISO range.

That gives the X-T3 an ISO range of 160 to 12,800. Extended output is 80 to 51,200.

The camera is capable of continuous shooting at up to 30fps.

It comes with a 0.5-inch OLED electronic viewfinder and 3-inch adjustable touchscreen LCD display on the rear.

The X-T3 weighs approximately 539g with battery and SD card and measures 132.5 x 92.8 x 58.8mm.

Available from 20 September, it will come in black or silver colours. Pricing comes in at £1,349 for the body alone, £1,699 for a kit including an 18-55mm lens.