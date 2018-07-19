  1. Home
Fujifilm XF10 delivers huge sensor in compact camera form

Back in 2012 Fujifilm launched its XF pocketable compact camera, the XF1, which had all but gone quiet following launch. Until now.

The Fujifilm XF10 revisits the small-scale-big-sensor camera format for 2018, but in a very different way. This pocketable snapper has a fixed lens, so does away with the zoom, adopting a 28mm (equivalent) optic instead.

The lens gives a relatively wide angle of view and features a wide f/2.8 maximum aperture, which ensures oodles of light can reach the sensor for greater quality and more creative control.

When we say large sensor, we really mean it too: the XF10 has what's known as an APS-C sensor, meaning it's the same physical size as you'll find in many DSLR and some mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras. With 24-megapixels of resolution, based on just how good the Fujifilm X-series cameras are for quality, the XF10 ought to be a cracker.

Despite having such a heavyweight sensor under its belt, the XF10 only weighs 280g, making it ultra light and portable.

Better still, it'll be priced at £449, making it a total bargain for a camera of this type - the Canon G1 X Mk3, for example, costs about £700 more!

The Fujifilm XF10 will be available from August 2018, in Champagne Gold and Black finish options.

