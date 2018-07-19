Back in 2012 Fujifilm launched its XF pocketable compact camera, the XF1, which had all but gone quiet following launch. Until now.

The Fujifilm XF10 revisits the small-scale-big-sensor camera format for 2018, but in a very different way. This pocketable snapper has a fixed lens, so does away with the zoom, adopting a 28mm (equivalent) optic instead.

The lens gives a relatively wide angle of view and features a wide f/2.8 maximum aperture, which ensures oodles of light can reach the sensor for greater quality and more creative control.

When we say large sensor, we really mean it too: the XF10 has what's known as an APS-C sensor, meaning it's the same physical size as you'll find in many DSLR and some mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras. With 24-megapixels of resolution, based on just how good the Fujifilm X-series cameras are for quality, the XF10 ought to be a cracker.

Despite having such a heavyweight sensor under its belt, the XF10 only weighs 280g, making it ultra light and portable.

Better still, it'll be priced at £449, making it a total bargain for a camera of this type - the Canon G1 X Mk3, for example, costs about £700 more!

The Fujifilm XF10 will be available from August 2018, in Champagne Gold and Black finish options.