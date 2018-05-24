Fujifilm X-T100 combines powerful photo skills and retro looks in an affordable package

Fujifilm has announced the X-T100 as the latest addition to its ever-growing X-series of mirrorless cameras, combining retro looks and a lightweight body, with a high-quality image sensor and some trickle-down technology from its flagship siblings, it could be the ideal photography companion.

There's no denying the X-T100 is a bit of a looker, no matter which colour you decide to get it in: you can choose from black, dark silver or champagne gold, all of which have an anodised aluminium top cover to help give it that extra bit of premium feel. On top you'll find Fujifilm's three control dial system, borrowed from the company's other X-T series cameras, so loyal users will have no issues getting to grips with it.

The headline feature of the X-T100 is its 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor which the company says combined with its image processing technology and the supplied XC15-45mm zoom lens offers "ultimate image resolution, lowlight capability, wide dynamic range, and outstanding colour reproduction."

With the X-T100 you also get Fujifilm's newly developed Intelligent Hybrid Autofocus system, which has been taken from the flagship X-series cameras. It combines phase detection pixels and a proprietary algorithm to deliver fast and precise autofocusing. Fujifilm has also improved its SR+ auto mode to better recognise various scenes to make taking high-quality photos even easier for amateur photographers.

All 26 of Fujifilm's X-mount lenses can be used with the X-T100, including the XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ electronic zoom lens that debuted on the X-A5, while built-in Bluetooth lets you quickly and easily share images with friends and family.

Other features include an electronic viewfinder, 180-degree swivel screen for selfies and battery life of 430 images per charge. The Fujifilm X-T100 is available now for £619.