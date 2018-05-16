Fujifilm's Instax SQ6 camera turns you into a walking Instagram feed

Fujifilm has announced the launch of the Instax Square SQ6 camera, the world's first square format analogue Instax camera.

The Instax SQ6 prints out instant 1:1, 2.4in x 2.4in colour photos. There's no SD card to save digital photos onto here. If it's digital you want, you'll want to look at the Instax SQ10.

That's not to say it doesn't have some mod-cons though, as Fujifilm has fitted it with an automatic exposure adjustment function to automatically determine the best shutter speed and flash intensity based on the lighting conditions around you.

It's a dab hand at taking those all important selfies too, with a built-in Selfie Mode automatically adjusting focus and brightness settings. To make sure you get yourself or the group in the shot, you'll find a small mirror on the front next to the lens. If you want to make sure your photos don't suffer from any motion blur, you can attach it to a tripod and use the self-timer function.

To further enhance the arty, hipster vibe of the photos you'll likely want to take with the Instax SQ6, Fujifilm has given it a double exposure mode, which overlaps two photos onto one film print when you press the shutter button twice. A Macro Mode lets you take close up images of subjects from as close as 30cm.

It may not be a digital camera, but you can still apply filters with the Instax SQ6, in the form of physical orange, green and purple colour filters you slide into the camera. The Instax SQ6 uses Fujifilm's own Instax film and the company has said it will introduce a new range of film with a black border already on the print alongside the camera's release.

The Fujifilm Instax SQ6 will be available from 25 May in Blush Gold, Pearl White or Graphite Grey colours for £124.99, a 20 film pack of Instax will be available for £16.99 and a 10 pack of the black border film will be available for £9.99.