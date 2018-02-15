Fujifilm X-H1 mirrorless camera marries pro-spec stills and 4K video thrills

Looking for a high-performance mirrorless interchangeable lens camera? Fujifilm just unveiled the X-H1, which is gunning to be king of the hill.

With a robust build - it's weather-resistant and scratch-resistant - this mirrorless marvel wraps a magnesium alloy body around the company's latest 24.3-megapixel X-Trans CMOS III sensor, and throws in 5-axis image stabilisation to boot.

As the company's highest performance model to date, the Fuji is in direct competition with the Panasonic Lumix G9, adding in many of the same desirable features: an LCD top plate, for glancing at settings; a huge electronic viewfinder (its 0.75x magnification doesn't top the G9's 0.83x, though); 4K video capture skills; and stabilisation to 5.5-stops (the G9 claims one stop better, at 6.5-stops).

The X-H1 has some of its own distinct smarts, too. There's the tri-adjustable LCD screen on the rear, useful to manipulate whether shooting in portrait or landscape mode. There's an optional battery grip (the VPB-XH1) which can take two additional batteries for long-lasting shooting (the G9's equivalent optional grip can only take one extra battery) and up the burst speed.

Add lightning speed, with improved autofocus and a burst shooting speed of 8fps (upped to a maximum 14fps with the grip), and the X-H1 is a fast shooter indeed.

The Fujifilm X-H1 will go on sale from March 2018, priced £1699 body-only, or £1949 with the battery grip included.