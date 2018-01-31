Fujifilm X-A5 is the company's smallest mirrorless camera to date

We've long harped on about Fujifilm's image quality prowess from its mirrorless X-series cameras. Well, now you can get the utmost quality in the smallest-and-lightest package to date: the X-A5.

Fuji's latest interchangeable lens snapper introduces the company's first electronic zoom lens for X-mount, too - the Fujinon XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ - to further keep the package size down.

That's paired with an updated 24.2-megapixel sensor, which now includes phase-detection autofocus pixels on the sensor itself for speedier autofocus than previous X-A-series models - this "Intelligent Hybrid"system was otherwise reserved for the higher-level X-T2 model and similar.

Keeping up with the times, Fuji has thrown in a 180-degree adjustable touchscreen for selfie-lovers, included 4K video capture and even quarter speed HD capture for slow-motion clips. And with Bluetooth on board it's easy to share your shots and videos with a paired device.

As if small and light wasn't enough, battery improvements mean the X-A5 can shoot up to 450 images per charge, according to Fujifilm, which is pretty good innings for a mirrorless camera.

The small and light sentiment extends to the price tag, too, as the X-A5 will come bundled with that 15-45mm lens priced £549 for the package. Expect to see it in stores from February, in black, brown or fetching pink finishes. Oh la la.