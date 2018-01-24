Fujifilm FinePix XP130 is a compact, rugged, point-and-shoot camera

Fujifilm has taken the wraps off its latest waterproof, rugged camera, the FinePix 130. It's the successor model to the XP120 and retains many of the outgoing camera's specs, including a 16.4-megapixel image sensor with an f/3.9-4.9 aperture range and a 5x 28-140mm optical zoom.

The old FinePix XP120 could be submerged in up to 15 metres of water, but the XP130 is capable of going five metres deeper and it can comfortably withstand drops from up to 1.75-metres and temperatures down to -10 degrees Celsius.

Where Fujifilm has really made the changes though, is in the connectivity department. The XP130 now comes with Bluetooth to make it easy to transfer images straight from the camera to a mobile device and it can also tag the time and location images were taken, and add that information via the Fujifilm camera remote app.

A new Electronic Level feature helps you to keep your photos straight, especially helpful when taking landscape pictures and Cinemagraph mode lets you take iPhone-style Live photos, those being photos with moving elements.

On the video side, you can record in full HD 1080p up to 60fps and shoot time-lapse videos, and you can use Burst Mode to shoot up to 10 frames per second.

Around the back of the camera is the same 3-inch 920K-dot LCD screen that can be found on the XP120, while on the front is a recessed section to provide extra grip. Fuji also says the buttons have been laid out in such a way that makes it easy to operate the camera, even if you're wearing gloves while skiing.

The Fujifilm FinePix will be available in the UK from February in blue, white, yellow, silver and lime colour finishes for £199.