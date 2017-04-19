Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10 combines instant photo printing with a digital image sensor

Fujifilm has revisited its Instax series of instant stills cameras and has announced the Square SQ10, which represents the biggest evolution of the Instax range for some time.

The SQ10 is classed as a hybrid instant camera and is the world's first. To achieve hybrid status, Fujifilm has combined a digital image sensor and digital image processing technology, with the built-in printing capabilities the Instax series of cameras is known for.

By fitting a digital image sensor, which is a 0.25-inch CMOS sensor with f/2.4 aperture, the Instax Square SQ10 is able to fare much better in low-light conditions compared to previous Instax cameras. It has a 28.5mm equivalent fixed focal length, can take close-up shots from a distance of up to 10cm and has built-in autofocus with facial recognition and automatic exposure control.

The Square SQ10 is aimed at the arty, blogger types, and has ten preset filters that can be applied to photos before or after shooting, vignette control and brightness adjustment. There are three buttons on top of the camera to control each individually. If applied before a photo is taken, you can see what effect it will have in real-time on the 3-inch LCD display.

Up to 50 edited and processed images can be stored on the SQ10's internal memory, but you can insert your own microSD card to increase the storage. The battery claims to be good for up to 160 images on a single charge.

Of course, being an Instax camera means you can instantly print any photos you've taken. The SQ10 is no different, but this time prints in a 1:1 aspect ratio, to produce square photos like the ones you see on Instagram. The Instax Square film is 86mm x 72mm, but photos only take up 62mm x 62mm of spac. Each photo takes around 12 seconds to print.

The Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10 will be available from mid-May for £249 while a 10-pack of Instax Square film will cost £8.99.