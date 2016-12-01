Fujifilm's new X-A10 is a compact selfie-shooter

Fujifilm has taken the wraps off its new X-A10 compact mirrorless camera complete with a newly-developed 16.3-megapixel APS-C sensor. It arrives as an entry-level model, but Fujifilm says the new sensor, combined with its image processing technology will let you shoot "premium quality images in any conditions".

There's a native ISO range of 200-6400, 49-zone autofocus to help keep your pictures crystal clear and six film simulation modes that provide welcome effects to your images.

But you're not limited to shooting just landscapes, objects and portraits, oh no. The X-A10 comes with Fuji's 180-degree slide and tilt screen, that turns it into a super selfie snapper.

The slide mechanism lets you move the screen out a bit so none of it is blocked by the camera and Fujifilm has fitted a shutter that sits naturally under your index finger to minimise camera shake.

When you do rotate the screen by 180-degrees, the camera automatically enables its Eye Detection autofocus function that tracks your eyes to ensure your photos are pin-sharp.

The X-A10 has received some other features from Fuji's selfie-focused cameras, such as a longlife battery, good for a claimed 410 frames and a minimum working distance of 7cm from the front edge of the lens for close up macro photography.

The X-A10 has other built-in features such as a "super intelligent flash" which can control light output depending on the shooting conditions, full HD recording, panorama and time lapse shooting modes and Wi-Fi for connecting a smartphone. And of course, everything is housed within a body that is distinctly Fuji. You only need to take one look to appreciate the sweet, retro looks.

If that's enough selfie goodness to take your fancy, you can pick up an X-A10 for £499.