Loving the retro looks of the Fujilfilm X-T1 CSC but can't afford the price tag? The X-T10 could be for you

Fujifilm has announced a new entry in its X series of compact system cameras that offers the gorgeous retro looks of its flagship X-T1 and many of the features but at less than half the price.

The Fujifilm X-T10 is compact, lightweight and comes with an all-new autofocus system for the company that captures fast moving objects more accurately than before. That's thanks to a 77-point AF area in new zone and wide/tracking modes. It also has a 49-point single point mode for precision at other times.

The camera comes with a 16.3-megapixel APS-C X-Trans CMOS II sensor and a 920K-dot tilting LCD screen. There's also a real time viewfinder and a stack of imaging and filter options, including a toy camera mode that will keep the Instagram generation happy.

It has Wi-Fi on board for sending pics to smartphones or tablets, and the X-T10 is capable of shooting 1080p video in 60fps. Manual exposure can also be set during movie shooting, so it can be used for more than just family holidays.

The Fujifilm X-T10 will be available in the UK from June in either black or brown. It will be sold as part of a kit that includes the XC16-50mm mk II lens and will retail around £450.