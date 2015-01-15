Fujifilm announces new X-A2, XQ2 and FinePix cameras

Fujifilm, ever releasing new kit, has just announced its latest cameras that will become available soon in the X-A2, XQ2 and FinePix S9900W/S9800 and XP80.

The X-A2 is a high-powered compact system camera for top quality shots from a portable snapper. The X-A2 comes with a 16-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and interchangeable Fujifilm X-mount lenses as well as a 3-inch, 175-degree titling LCD screen. There are options to shoot from 15cm macro photos or 175-degree wide-angle shots with the XC16-50mm kit.

The XQ2 is a premium compact camera that Fujifilm says is ideal for portability and handling. It packs in a 12-megapixel 2/3-inch X-Trans CMOS II sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 4x optical zoom lens also capable of macro shots up to 3cm. There is also a 3-inch 920k-dot LCD screen for previewing shots. Images should be easy to capture with an autofocus that can lock in just 0.06 seconds. It can also be used underwater if you buy the extra waterproof case.

The Fujifilm S9900W/S9800 is a super zoom bridge camera with 50x optical zoom lens (24-1200mm) and 16-megapixel BSI-CMOS sensor. The camera also features a 920k-dot electronic viewfinder and LCD monitor ideal for watching back video shot in 1080i at 60fps with 5-axis image stabilisation. The S9900W comes with wireless functionality for controls from a smartphone or to use the phone as a gallery.

The FinePix XP80 is for the active user with waterproof, shockproof, freezeproof, dustproof case that can be submerged in the wet to 50 feet. The camera uses a 16.4-megapixel 1/2.3-inch BSI CMOS sensor, 5x optical zoom with 28mm wide-angle mode. It also works with Wi-Fi allowing a phone to be used as a remote.

The Fujifilm X-A2 will be available from March from £450. The Fujifilm XQ2 will be one sale from £330 in March. The FinePix S9900W will be £300 while the S9800 will be £260 when on sale in March. Finally the Fujifilm FinePix XP80 will be £200 from March.

READ: Panasonic Lumix GM5 review: Mini system camera has high-end compacts in its sights