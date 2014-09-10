  1. Home
Fujifilm X-T1 Graphite Silver Edition adds a lick of premium paint to top compact system camera, due November

The Fujifilm X-T1 was one of our favourite compact system cameras this year, and as of November it will be available in a special Graphite Silver Edition format.

As the name suggests, the camera is the same well-made, water-resistant interchangeable lens camera as its predecessor, but now with a new lick of paint. Well, numerous layers as the press release explicitly details.

The X-T1 Graphite Silver Edition's magnesium body is antioxidant treated, given a matte black prime coat of paint, then multiple thin coats of paint are applied by computer-control while spinning the body at high speed for a smooth finish and shine. Lastly a clear top coat forms a deep gloss finish. We can visualise the silky voiced Marks-&-Spencers-style advert already.

All that extra work adds to the asking price though, which at £1,200 is an extra £150 than the original X-T1 was at launch in February of this year. But that's the price of prestige - and just look at how gorgeous it looks.

However, it's not all just exterior changes. The X-T1 Graphite Silver Edition will also premier a 1/32,000th sec electronic shutter and new "Classic Chrome" Film Simulation mode. Both features will become available for the earlier X-T1 (black) via a firmware update in November.

There's also the promise of additional future changes, including direct selection of AF Area, Q Menu customisation, 50/25fps video mode for PAL-consistent frame rates and more.

There will also be two new XF lenses, the 56mm f/1.2 and weather-resistant 50-140mm f/2.8, ensuring the X-series' pro standards are further expanded, alongside colour-matched accessories.

We'll be getting our hands on the X-T1 Graphite Silver Edition at Photokina in Cologne this month where we will take a closer look. If you like the sound of the special edition model then you'll need to wait until November for it to go on sale.

