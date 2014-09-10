  Fujifilm X100T: third generation camera heralds world's first electronic rangefinder

When the Fujifilm X100 series launched in 2011 it changed the face of high-end compact cameras. Now in its forthcoming third generation, the Fujifilm X100T continues the fixed 23mm f/2.0 lens but introduces a hybrid viewfinder with electronic rangefinder function. Now that's retro.

In addition to the usual viewfinder image the use of the built-in neutral density filter means the X100T can simultaneously display the focus area. By turning the focusing ring to adjust focus the images alignment will shift like in a rangefinder camera. There's also real-time parallax correction for more accurate framing. We're yet to see it in operation but will be getting our hands on the camera at the Photokina show in Germany next month to bring a full report.

If the rangefinder style is not for you then the standalone optical and electronic viewfinder options are also available to use. The X100 utilises a clever electronic overlay to add information into the optical viewfinder's greater-than-100-per-cent field of view that is unlike any other compact camera out there.

Compared to the second-generation X100S model, the X100T promises reduced display time lag, automatic brightness control, enhanced live view settings and the 3-inch rear LCD screen now boasts a 1.04m-dot resolution.

Core features such as the 16-megapixel, low-pass-filter-free X-Trans CMOS II sensor and EXR Processor II engine remain, while new features - the same as in the forthcoming X-T1 Graphite Silver Edition - include a 1/32,000th sec electronic shutter speed and "Classic Chrome" has been added to the Film Simulation modes.

The Fujifilm X100T will be available in black or silver finishes, each priced at £1,000 and available from November of this year. We'll bring a more thorough preview of the camera from Photokina, so keep eyes to the site for all the extra detail next week.