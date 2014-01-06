  Fujifilm FinePix XP70: Splish splash with waterproof Wi-Fi compact camera

Fujifilm has got the waterproof compact camera market fairly sewn up because of its affordable price point. Year after year it releases an additional model in the XP-series, and in 2014 that brings us to the FinePix XP70.

It's waterproof, it's got Wi-Fi and, well, it's otherwise got a lot of the same features as the company's older waterproof cameras. In the ever-confusing product naming convention the XP70 - a whole hundred less than 2013's XP170 - is a more advanced camera.

Far from being just a one trick pony, the XP70 is also shockproof, freezeproof, dustproof and bombproof. We made that last one up. The camera is, however, IP68 standard certified and that means waterproof to 10-metres deep. Ideal for swimming, skiing, exploring the desert or any other such place where you're going to be testing the limits.

There's a 16.4-megapixel sensor under the XP70's sturdy exterior which is also capable of capturing 1080p video clips. The 5x optical zoom lens delivers a 28mm wide-angle that extends through to a 140mm equivalent at the top-end of the range.

Elsewhere a 2.7-inch anti-reflective LCD monitor, optical image stabilisation and a host of shooting modes including scene options and creative filters finish off the key points of this waterproof package.

The FinePix XP70 will be available from February, priced £170.