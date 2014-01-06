Fujifilm S9400W, S9200 and S8600: Trio of bridge cameras are all about the zoom

Fujifilm has refreshed much of its camera range at this year's Consumer Electronics Show by unveiling the FinePix S9400W, FinePix S9200 and FinePix S8600 models. The theme is clear: it's all about the zoom.

That comes as no surprise, as the bottom end of the compact camera market falls by the wayside in the era of the smartphone. We've already seen the higher-spec and weather-sealed FinePix S1 unveiled, so what do these more budget long-zoom cameras offer?

First up is the S9400W, complete with a 50x optical zoom that delivers a 24-1200mm f/2.9-6.5 equivalent zoom, paired with a 16.2-megapixel CMOS sensor. That's not too far off what the S1 has to offer.

The S9400W's premier feature is Wi-Fi connectivity, something the otherwise same-spec FinePix S9200 lacks. Both models have 5-axis image stabilisation to help keep those shots steady, a variety of built-in special filter effects and a 200k-dot electronic viewfinder in addition to a 3-inch 460k-dot LCD screen on the rear.

Step down a notch and the FinePix S8600 delivers a slightly more modest package. It removes the built-in electronic viewfinder of its fully-featured cousins, opts for a 16-megapixel CCD sensor, and the 36x optical zoom delivers a 25-900mm equivalent. It's all about AA batteries rather than an included rechargeable, but you do get the option to choose a black, white or red colour option. Tasty.

The S9400W and S9200 are available this month, priced £270 and £250 respectively, while the S8600 will be available in February priced at £150.