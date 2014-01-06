  Fujifilm X100S Black: Alternative to classic silver finish available this month

Hard though it was to avoid a title making a play on AC/DC's Back In Black album title, we put our sensible hats on. Because that's what the Fujifilm X100S Black deserves. This top-end, fixed lens compact camera is just about as good as they come. But with a list price of £1,000 that might not come as a surprise.

Compared to the rather lovely Fujifilm X100S - which came dressed in a silver finish - the X100S Black is, as the name suggests, a black finish version. Simple as that.

On board is the same Fujinon 23mm f/2.0 lens and 16.3-megapixel APS-C size X-Trans CMOS II image sensor. Image quality will be the very same as its silver brother.

A major selling point of the X100S is its hybrid viewfinder - an electronic and optical combination that, as we've touched upon in our previous reviews, is bloomin' fantastic. It offers a wider than 100 per cent field of view so you can see and anticipate what's entering the frame before shooting.

But this is a specialist bit of kit that won't suit all because of its physical size and fixed lens. No zoom here, this is strictly for enthusiasts and pros. And now there are Black versions of the X100S accessories, including a 28mm wide-angle converter, lens hood, adapter ring for fixing filters on, and a black leather case.

It looks good enough to eat. But we wouldn't, because magnesium alloy will break your teeth.