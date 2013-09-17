  Fujifilm X-A1 goes after the entry-level market with £530 interchangeable lens camera out this October

The Fujifilm X-A1 is the fourth interchangeable lens camera which this time Fujifilm aims to sell to the entry-level user. The idea is that this is the first step up from a digital point-and-shoot camera into the world of interchangeable lenses. A more affordable version of the Fujifilm X-M1, at the cost of a smaller sensor, if you like.

The camera's layout is organised for simple one-handed photography, with all the operation buttons and dials positioned on one side, and a lightweight 300g body. There should also be a fast response time for those snap-happy newbs, thanks to the EXR Processor II that delivers a 0.5 second start-up.

The sensor itself is a 16.3-megapixel APS-C CMOS capable of up to ISO 25,600. For those looking to get the blurry background "bokeh" effect that an SLR delivers over a digital snapper, the X-A1 offers this even in low-light conditions.

Once you've shot an image you can see it on the 3-inch tiltable LCD or - using built-in Wi-Fi and a dedicated button - send it straight to a smartphone, tablet or PC. There is also a dedicated button for video which can be shot in 1920 x 1080 at 30fps - which can also be filmed using the bokeh effect.

The Fujifilm X-A1 is compatible with all X mount lenses but is especially designed for use with XC lenses for entry to mid-range compact system cameras.

The Fujifilm X-A1 will cost £530 with a 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens in either black, indigo blue or red when it's released in October. A Fujifilm XC 50-230mm f/4.5-6.7 OIS lens will also be on sale for £430 in November.