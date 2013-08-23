Fujifilm intros Instax Mini 90 Neoclassic, merging retro design with instant film

Fujifilm has just blended its popular X-Series with the Instax brand to create a new vintage-esque instant camera called the Instax Mini 90 Neoclassic.

Instax is a brand of instant cameras marketed by Fujifilm since the late 1990s, while the Fujifilm X-Series is a range of digital, high-end cameras aimed at professional photographers. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neoclassic is a more expensive and feature-rich model compared to its toy-like predecessors (which sometimes featured Hello Kitty designs).

Some of the more-interesting features of the Mini 90 Neoclassic are the several shooting modes. There's a Double Exposure mode, allowing users to combine two different images in a single frame by pressing the shutter twice, a Valve mode for photographing light trails and night scenes, and a Kids mode for moving objects and the like.

Overall, the camera offers 10-second exposures, multiple exposures and shutter speeds of up to 1/400 of a second. Users can even capture 30cm-60cm Macro photography. Other features of the Mini 90 Neoclassic include a 60mm f/12 lens, rechargeable li-ion battery, dedicated mode buttons on the back of the camera and the ability to fine tune the flash exposure.

With all those features comes a heftier price tag: the Mini 90 Neoclassic will cost about ¥20,000 in Japan and $210 in North America. That converts to around £134, though official UK prices haven't been revealed. The previous models cost roughly ¥6,000. A 10-shot roll of film will cost ¥700 (£4.55).

Each time someone snaps a photo, the printout emerges from the edge of the camera and - much like original Polaroids - will develop and dry within minutes. Fujifilm is the world’s only manufacturer of instant cameras, a type of analogue camera invented by Polaroid founder Edwin Land. Polaroid declared bankruptcy in 2001 and again in 2009.

Fujifilm will begin shipping its new retro camera in Japan on 20 September, and should bring the camera to the US in spring 2014. Check out the gallery below for more images and screenshots.