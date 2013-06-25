Fujifilm X-M1: The smallest X-series interchangeable system camera adds Wi-Fi, EXR II and more

Fujifilm has lifted the lid on the X-M1 - its latest compact system camera designed with a broader audience in mind. But that doesn't mean it has to trim back on the important specs as this latest XF-mount camera - the third release in Fujifilm's interchangeable lens series - will include the same 16.3-megapixel APS-C-sized X-Trans CMOS sensor as found in both the X-E1 and X-Pro1.

Despite the large sensor size - which is now paired with the latest EXR Processor II - the X-M1's design is the dinkiest yet seen in an X-series model, shaving precious millimetres away compared to even the X-E1's size. It weighs in at a mere 330g without a lens attached too, making it super-light to carry around.

Wi-Fi is another key feature, as Fujfilm's wireless image-transfer function enables users to wirelessly transfer shots direct from camera to a smart device.

Boxed up with a brand new XC 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 lens the focus is on the less-premium features - similar to a DSLR with standard 18-55mm kit lens, for example, rather than an expensive prime lens which Fujifilm lead its range with when the X-Pro1 was launched.

Despite no viewfinder being built in, there's a hotshoe on top of the camera to add an accessory finder, while on the back a 3-inch, 920k-dot resolution, tilt-angle LCD screen takes care of preview and playback straight out of the box.

Images can be delivered from ISO 200 through to ISO 6400 as standard, or up to ISO 24,600 at a reduced resolution output - making the X-M1 the highest sensitivity Fujifilm X-series camera to date.

In use the camera is said to have a 0.5-second start up time, a 0.05-second shutter lag time and can reel off up to 30 frames at a pacey 5.6 frames per second in its burst mode. Autofocus is handled by a 49-point system that, again, sounds to be the very same system as found in the X-E1 camera.

The X-M1 will be available in three colour variations: black, silver and the new and rather fetching brown. This and the build quality - which we're yet to see - are likely to be the main points of differentiation compared to the X-E1, which ought to make the X-M1 the more affordable model in the series.

For now there's no official price or release date, but our suspicion is that the new zoom lens bundle will be on the more affordable side of business. We'll bring you more info as and when we get our hands on this compact system camera in July.